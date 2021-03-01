Altman Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

TGT opened at $186.55 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.