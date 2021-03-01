55,639 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $29,303,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

NWL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

