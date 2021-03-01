5,900 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,555. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

