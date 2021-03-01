Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Euronav posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EURN. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Euronav by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.04. 43,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

