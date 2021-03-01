Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Decreases By 94.9%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ONXXF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontex Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $$11.50 on Monday. Ontex Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

