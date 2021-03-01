Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUUF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.91. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.55.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.