Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUUF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.91. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.55.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
