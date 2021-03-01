$1.79 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Sleep Number posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.18. 15,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $144.31.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $2,746,636. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

