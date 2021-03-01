ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 235,630 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 261,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.