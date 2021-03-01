JMP Securities Boosts PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Price Target to $12.00

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.93. 140,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

