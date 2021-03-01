AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.62. 83,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

