Advisor OS LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Shares of BIO traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $592.29. 2,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,428. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $611.05 and a 200 day moving average of $564.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

