CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 1.0% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $43,427,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.03. 8,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

