Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,700. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

