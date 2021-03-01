Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 1,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

