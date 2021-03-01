Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $432,000 in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,516,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,482. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

