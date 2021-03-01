The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Bought by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. The Providence Service accounts for approximately 3.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 2.83% of The Providence Service worth $55,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of PRSC traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Providence Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

