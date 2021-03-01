Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,655 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. OSI Systems comprises about 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $37,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

