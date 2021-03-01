Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 214,662 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,662 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.11. 68,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

