106,426 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF makes up 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $23.54. 62,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $34.58.

