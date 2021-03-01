Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.23. 76,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

