Dohj LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. 989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,432. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

