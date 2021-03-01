Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 30,294 Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $57,908,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,135,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. 58,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

