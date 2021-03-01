Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 330 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.12. 6,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.