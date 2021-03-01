$0.34 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after buying an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,945,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.