Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $138,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.