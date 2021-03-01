Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,774. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

