Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,897 shares of company stock worth $31,020,935. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.83. 4,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average is $173.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

