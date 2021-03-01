FLC Capital Advisors Sells 4,420 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,441 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

