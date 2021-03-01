Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.