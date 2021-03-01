FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

