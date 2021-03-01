iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.44. 14,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,184. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.