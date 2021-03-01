Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 181.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. 3,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

