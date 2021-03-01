iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is AMG National Trust Bank’s Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,101,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 516,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,427,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,576. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

