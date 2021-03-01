Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 612 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.38. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,703. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

