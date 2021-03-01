Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $319.14 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.