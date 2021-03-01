Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of BROG stock remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Monday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Brooge Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of -0.44.

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

