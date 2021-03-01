Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after purchasing an additional 806,581 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368,949 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 229,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 378,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

