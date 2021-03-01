MIR COIN Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $270,669.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.00507524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00076145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00054951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00457206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

