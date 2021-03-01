Safex Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,662.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $11,662.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 236.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.