ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

