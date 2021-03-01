ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARCW traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.