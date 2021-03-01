ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARCW traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
