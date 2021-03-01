Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys Shares of 19,380 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.70. 13,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

