Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $28.20. 679,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052,227. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.