Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. GrowGeneration reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GRWG traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,332. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.00 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

