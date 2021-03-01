Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Moody’s stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.65. 10,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average is $280.02.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

