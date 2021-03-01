Ferris Capital LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. 635,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,052,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.