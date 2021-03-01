Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Intel comprises 0.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.82. 808,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.