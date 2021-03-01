Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Primerica by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

PRI stock opened at $141.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

