Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $124.02 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.
In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.
Garmin Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
