Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $124.02 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

