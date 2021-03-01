TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

